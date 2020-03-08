The No. 3 Ellison Comes up Just Short In The Regional Final

DALLAS, Texas — Third-ranked Killeen Ellison came up one win shy of the UIL State tournament after they fell to Wylie 50-42 on Saturday afternoon at Ellis Davis Field House.

Wylie jumped out to a quick lead on the Eagles putting them in an unfamiliar position from the jump.

“We just weren’t on,” Head Coach Alberto Jones Jr. said. “We weren’t knocking down shots. I thought we panicked a little bit, and we haven’t been down like this in a very long time so I thought, we were down six to eight, which was wasn’t that big of a deal but we haven’t been down like that in a while, but the guys kind of panicked and weren’t used to it and I didn’t do a real good job of getting them to relax.”

Even though the season ended in disappointing fashion this team gained a lot by making a run all the way to the regional final.

“It was very valuable,” Jones said. “From day one, we knew we could have a special year, and the kids wanted to get to state from day one, so I mean, they work their butts off and just fell a game short.”