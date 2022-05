SAN MARCOS, TX (FOX 44) — On Monday, the Texas High School Coaches Association announced a partnership with Eccker Sports, to help bring NIL education to high school coaches, players and parents.

The Coach Assist toolkit provides high school coaches tools to help them educate their communities on the growing presence that is the NIL.

Ecckert Sports is also building a network of legal, financial and tax experts to help families build and execute an effective NIL strategy.