TROY, TX (FOX 44) — A source confirmed to FOX 44 Sports that Troy is expected to confirm former Cameron Yoe Head football coach Tommy Brashear as its next head football coach Monday night.

Brashear served as the Yoemen’s Head Coach for five years after serving as an assistant under then-and-now head football coach Rich Rhoades.

Brashear returns to the ‘district of doom’ for a matchup against his old school next year in District 11-3A DI.