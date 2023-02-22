TROY, TX (FOX 44) — Another Central Texas coaching position became available this week, as Troy Head Football Coach Stephen Hermesmeyer has informed his team that he is resigning.

BREAKING: A source confirms to myself and Fox 44 that @TroyTrojanFB HC Stephen Hermesmeyer is out as Troy’s head football coach. #txhsfb — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) February 22, 2023

Hermesmeyer came to Troy back in 2021 from Comanche, where he was the Athletic Director and Head Coach for nine seasons.

During his tenure with the Trojans, he led the program to back-to-back 2-8 seasons.

With Hermesmeyer’s resignation, Troy will now look for a new head coach to fill the position, with the hopes that he can lead the Trojans back to the postseason for the first time since 2019.