COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove had two more athletes sign to compete at the next level on Wednesday.

Jaylin Smith will continue his academic and athletic career at the New Mexico Military Institute after leading the Bulldawgs in receiving last year with 34 catches fo 353 yards and 3 Touchdowns

Eliezer Santos also signed his letter of intent on Wednesday to play college soccer at University of Dubuque in Dubuque, Iowa.