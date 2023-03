RIESEL, TX (FOX 44) — The coaching carousel continues to turn at the high school level, as Riesel Head Football Coach Tyler Crow confirms to FOX 44 Sports that he has resigned from his position.

In two seasons, Crow helped lead the Indians to a 14-11 record as they went three rounds deep in the postseason in both of his seasons at the helm.

Crow is leaving Riesel to take an administrative job in another school district.