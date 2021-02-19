UIL Pushes Girls Basketball State Championships Back

AUSTIN — The UIL announced on Friday that the girls basketball state championship games would be pushed back to March 10th-11th.

After winter weather has thrown a wrench into playoff schedules this last week the ladies will now have some extra time to get those games in on their way to San Antonio.

BASKETBALL UPDATE: #UILState Girls Basketball Championships will now be played March 10-11 at the Alamodome.



More updated basketball playoff information to account for the interruptions created by severe weather can be found here ➡️ https://t.co/QLojikWOSU pic.twitter.com/o0xTwTn9tD — Texas UIL (@uiltexas) February 19, 2021

The UIL had previously announced that only the state finalists would play in San Antonio in the state championship game. In year’s past the four state semi-finalist would play a two game tournament in the Alamo City.