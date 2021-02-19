UIL Pushes Girls Basketball State Championships Back

AUSTIN — The UIL announced on Friday that the girls basketball state championship games would be pushed back to March 10th-11th.
After winter weather has thrown a wrench into playoff schedules this last week the ladies will now have some extra time to get those games in on their way to San Antonio.
The UIL had previously announced that only the state finalists would play in San Antonio in the state championship game. In year’s past the four state semi-finalist would play a two game tournament in the Alamo City.