WACO, TX — February 3rd marked realignment day in the UIL for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 athletic season, read below to see what district your favorite area high school is in.

District 12-6A (Football)

  • Bryan
  • Copperas Cove
  • Hutto
  • Harker Heights
  • Pflugerville Weiss
  • Temple
  • Midway

District 4-5A Division I (Football)

  • Cleburne
  • Grandbury
  • Killeen
  • Ellison
  • Shoemaker
  • Lake Belton
  • Midlothian
  • Red Oak
  • Waco High

District 11-5A Division II (Football)

  • Belton
  • Elgin
  • Killeen Chaparral
  • Pflugerville
  • Pflugerville Connally
  • University High

District 5-4A Division I (Football)

  • Alvarado
  • China Spring
  • Stephenville
  • La Vega
  • Waxahachie Life

District 11-4A Division II (Football)

  • Gatesville
  • Madisonville
  • Robinson
  • Salado
  • Connally

District 7-3A Division I (Football)

  • Dallas A+
  • Dallas Gateway Charter Academy
  • Dallas Life Oak Cliff
  • Dallas Madison
  • Grandview
  • Inspired Vision Academy Dallas
  • Maypearl
  • West
  • Whitney

District 8-3A Division I (Football)

  • Eustace
  • Fairfield
  • Groesbeck
  • Kemp
  • Malakoff
  • Mexia
  • Teague

District 11-3A Division I (Football)

  • Cameron Yoe
  • Franklin
  • Little River Academy
  • Lorena
  • McGregor
  • Rockdale
  • Troy

District 13-3A Division II (Football)

  • Buffalo
  • Clifton
  • Elkhart
  • Florence
  • Lexington
  • Rogers

District 5-2A Division I (Football)

  • Bangs
  • Coleman
  • De Leon
  • Goldwaithe
  • Hamilton
  • San Saba
  • Tolar

District 7-2A Division I (Football)

  • Axtell
  • Cayuga
  • Italy
  • Itasca
  • Kerens
  • Malakoff Cross Roads
  • Rio Vista

District 8-2A Division I (Football)

  • Bosqueville
  • Bruceville-Eddy
  • Crawford
  • Marlin
  • Moody
  • Riesel
  • Rosebud-Lott
  • Valley Mills

District 13-2A Division I (Football)

  • Flatonia
  • Hearne
  • Holland
  • Schulenburg
  • Thorndale
  • Thrall
  • Weimar

District 10-2A Division II (Football)

  • Dawson
  • Frost
  • Hico
  • Hubbard
  • Mart
  • Wortham
  • Meridian

District 13-2A Division II (Football)

  • Bartlett
  • Bremond
  • Chilton
  • Granger
  • Iola
  • Milano

District 12-1A Division I (Football)

  • Abbott
  • Aquilla
  • Coolidge
  • Gholson
  • Penelope

District 22-5A (Basketball & Volleyball)

  • Belton
  • Killeen
  • Killeen Chaparral
  • Ellison
  • Shoemaker
  • Lake Belton
  • Waco High
  • University

District 23-4A (Basketball & Volleyball)

  • China Spring
  • Gatesville
  • Robinson
  • Salado
  • Connally
  • La Vega

District 24-4A (Basketball & Volleyball)

  • Burnet
  • Georgetown Gateway (Only for boys basketball)
  • Jarrell
  • Lago Vista
  • Lampasas
  • Marble Falls

District 17-3A (Basketball & Volleyball)

  • Clifton
  • Grandview
  • Harmony School of Innovation (Only for volleyball)
  • Keene
  • Maypearl
  • West
  • Whitney

District 19-3A (Basketball & Volleyball)

  • Cameron Yoe
  • Lexington
  • Little River-Academy
  • Lorena
  • McGregor
  • Rockdale
  • Rogers
  • Troy

District 20-3A (Basketball and Volleyball)

  • Franklin
  • Groesbeck
  • Mexia
  • Teague
  • Buffalo
  • Elkhart
  • Fairfield
  • Palestine Westwood

District 12-2A (Basketball)

  • Frost
  • Hamilton
  • Italy
  • Itasca
  • Rio Vista
  • Valley Mills

District 17-2A (Basketball)

  • Bosqueville
  • Bruceville-Eddy
  • Chilton
  • Crawford
  • Moody
  • Rosebud-Lott
  • Waco Meyer

District 18-2A (Basketball)

  • Axtell
  • Bremond
  • Dawson
  • Hubbard
  • Marlin
  • Mart
  • Riesel
  • Wortham

District 27-2A (Basketball)

  • Bartlett
  • Granger
  • Hearne
  • Holland
  • Milano
  • Thorndale
  • Thrall

District 29-2A (Basketball)

  • Goldthwaite
  • San Saba
  • Center Point
  • Harper
  • Johnson City
  • Junction
  • Mason

District 8-2A (Volleyball)

  • De Leon
  • Hamilton
  • Hico
  • Tolar

District 14-2A (Volleyball)

  • Axtell
  • Dawson
  • Hubbard
  • Mart
  • Wortham

District 15-2A (Volleyball)

  • Bosqueville
  • Bruceville-Eddy
  • Crawford
  • Moody
  • Valley Mills
  • Waco Meyer

District 16-2A (Volleyball)

  • Bremond
  • Chilton
  • Marlin
  • Riesel
  • Rosebud-Lott

District 26-2A (Volleyball)

  • Bartlett
  • Granger
  • Holland
  • Thorndale
  • Thrall

District 25-1A (Basketball)

  • Abbott
  • Aquilla
  • Cranfills Gap
  • Gholson
  • Jonesboro
  • Mount Calm
  • Oglesby