WACO, TX — February 3rd marked realignment day in the UIL for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 athletic season, read below to see what district your favorite area high school is in.
District 12-6A (Football)
- Bryan
- Copperas Cove
- Hutto
- Harker Heights
- Pflugerville Weiss
- Temple
- Midway
District 4-5A Division I (Football)
- Cleburne
- Grandbury
- Killeen
- Ellison
- Shoemaker
- Lake Belton
- Midlothian
- Red Oak
- Waco High
District 11-5A Division II (Football)
- Belton
- Elgin
- Killeen Chaparral
- Pflugerville
- Pflugerville Connally
- University High
District 5-4A Division I (Football)
- Alvarado
- China Spring
- Stephenville
- La Vega
- Waxahachie Life
District 11-4A Division II (Football)
- Gatesville
- Madisonville
- Robinson
- Salado
- Connally
District 7-3A Division I (Football)
- Dallas A+
- Dallas Gateway Charter Academy
- Dallas Life Oak Cliff
- Dallas Madison
- Grandview
- Inspired Vision Academy Dallas
- Maypearl
- West
- Whitney
District 8-3A Division I (Football)
- Eustace
- Fairfield
- Groesbeck
- Kemp
- Malakoff
- Mexia
- Teague
District 11-3A Division I (Football)
- Cameron Yoe
- Franklin
- Little River Academy
- Lorena
- McGregor
- Rockdale
- Troy
District 13-3A Division II (Football)
- Buffalo
- Clifton
- Elkhart
- Florence
- Lexington
- Rogers
District 5-2A Division I (Football)
- Bangs
- Coleman
- De Leon
- Goldwaithe
- Hamilton
- San Saba
- Tolar
District 7-2A Division I (Football)
- Axtell
- Cayuga
- Italy
- Itasca
- Kerens
- Malakoff Cross Roads
- Rio Vista
District 8-2A Division I (Football)
- Bosqueville
- Bruceville-Eddy
- Crawford
- Marlin
- Moody
- Riesel
- Rosebud-Lott
- Valley Mills
District 13-2A Division I (Football)
- Flatonia
- Hearne
- Holland
- Schulenburg
- Thorndale
- Thrall
- Weimar
District 10-2A Division II (Football)
- Dawson
- Frost
- Hico
- Hubbard
- Mart
- Wortham
- Meridian
District 13-2A Division II (Football)
- Bartlett
- Bremond
- Chilton
- Granger
- Iola
- Milano
District 12-1A Division I (Football)
- Abbott
- Aquilla
- Coolidge
- Gholson
- Penelope
District 22-5A (Basketball & Volleyball)
- Belton
- Killeen
- Killeen Chaparral
- Ellison
- Shoemaker
- Lake Belton
- Waco High
- University
District 23-4A (Basketball & Volleyball)
- China Spring
- Gatesville
- Robinson
- Salado
- Connally
- La Vega
District 24-4A (Basketball & Volleyball)
- Burnet
- Georgetown Gateway (Only for boys basketball)
- Jarrell
- Lago Vista
- Lampasas
- Marble Falls
District 17-3A (Basketball & Volleyball)
- Clifton
- Grandview
- Harmony School of Innovation (Only for volleyball)
- Keene
- Maypearl
- West
- Whitney
District 19-3A (Basketball & Volleyball)
- Cameron Yoe
- Lexington
- Little River-Academy
- Lorena
- McGregor
- Rockdale
- Rogers
- Troy
District 20-3A (Basketball and Volleyball)
- Franklin
- Groesbeck
- Mexia
- Teague
- Buffalo
- Elkhart
- Fairfield
- Palestine Westwood
District 12-2A (Basketball)
- Frost
- Hamilton
- Italy
- Itasca
- Rio Vista
- Valley Mills
District 17-2A (Basketball)
- Bosqueville
- Bruceville-Eddy
- Chilton
- Crawford
- Moody
- Rosebud-Lott
- Waco Meyer
District 18-2A (Basketball)
- Axtell
- Bremond
- Dawson
- Hubbard
- Marlin
- Mart
- Riesel
- Wortham
District 27-2A (Basketball)
- Bartlett
- Granger
- Hearne
- Holland
- Milano
- Thorndale
- Thrall
District 29-2A (Basketball)
- Goldthwaite
- San Saba
- Center Point
- Harper
- Johnson City
- Junction
- Mason
District 8-2A (Volleyball)
- De Leon
- Hamilton
- Hico
- Tolar
District 14-2A (Volleyball)
- Axtell
- Dawson
- Hubbard
- Mart
- Wortham
District 15-2A (Volleyball)
- Bosqueville
- Bruceville-Eddy
- Crawford
- Moody
- Valley Mills
- Waco Meyer
District 16-2A (Volleyball)
- Bremond
- Chilton
- Marlin
- Riesel
- Rosebud-Lott
District 26-2A (Volleyball)
- Bartlett
- Granger
- Holland
- Thorndale
- Thrall
District 25-1A (Basketball)
- Abbott
- Aquilla
- Cranfills Gap
- Gholson
- Jonesboro
- Mount Calm
- Oglesby