WACO, TX — February 3rd marked realignment day in the UIL for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 athletic season, read below to see what district your favorite area high school is in.

District 12-6A (Football)

Bryan

Copperas Cove

Hutto

Harker Heights

Pflugerville Weiss

Temple

Midway

District 4-5A Division I (Football)

Cleburne

Grandbury

Killeen

Ellison

Shoemaker

Lake Belton

Midlothian

Red Oak

Waco High

District 11-5A Division II (Football)

Belton

Elgin

Killeen Chaparral

Pflugerville

Pflugerville Connally

University High

District 5-4A Division I (Football)

Alvarado

China Spring

Stephenville

La Vega

Waxahachie Life

District 11-4A Division II (Football)

Gatesville

Madisonville

Robinson

Salado

Connally

District 7-3A Division I (Football)

Dallas A+

Dallas Gateway Charter Academy

Dallas Life Oak Cliff

Dallas Madison

Grandview

Inspired Vision Academy Dallas

Maypearl

West

Whitney

District 8-3A Division I (Football)

Eustace

Fairfield

Groesbeck

Kemp

Malakoff

Mexia

Teague

District 11-3A Division I (Football)

Cameron Yoe

Franklin

Little River Academy

Lorena

McGregor

Rockdale

Troy

District 13-3A Division II (Football)

Buffalo

Clifton

Elkhart

Florence

Lexington

Rogers

District 5-2A Division I (Football)

Bangs

Coleman

De Leon

Goldwaithe

Hamilton

San Saba

Tolar

District 7-2A Division I (Football)

Axtell

Cayuga

Italy

Itasca

Kerens

Malakoff Cross Roads

Rio Vista

District 8-2A Division I (Football)

Bosqueville

Bruceville-Eddy

Crawford

Marlin

Moody

Riesel

Rosebud-Lott

Valley Mills

District 13-2A Division I (Football)

Flatonia

Hearne

Holland

Schulenburg

Thorndale

Thrall

Weimar

District 10-2A Division II (Football)

Dawson

Frost

Hico

Hubbard

Mart

Wortham

Meridian

District 13-2A Division II (Football)

Bartlett

Bremond

Chilton

Granger

Iola

Milano

District 12-1A Division I (Football)

Abbott

Aquilla

Coolidge

Gholson

Penelope

District 22-5A (Basketball & Volleyball)

Belton

Killeen

Killeen Chaparral

Ellison

Shoemaker

Lake Belton

Waco High

University

District 23-4A (Basketball & Volleyball)

China Spring

Gatesville

Robinson

Salado

Connally

La Vega

District 24-4A (Basketball & Volleyball)

Burnet

Georgetown Gateway (Only for boys basketball)

Jarrell

Lago Vista

Lampasas

Marble Falls

District 17-3A (Basketball & Volleyball)

Clifton

Grandview

Harmony School of Innovation (Only for volleyball)

Keene

Maypearl

West

Whitney

District 19-3A (Basketball & Volleyball)

Cameron Yoe

Lexington

Little River-Academy

Lorena

McGregor

Rockdale

Rogers

Troy

District 20-3A (Basketball and Volleyball)

Franklin

Groesbeck

Mexia

Teague

Buffalo

Elkhart

Fairfield

Palestine Westwood

District 12-2A (Basketball)

Frost

Hamilton

Italy

Itasca

Rio Vista

Valley Mills

District 17-2A (Basketball)

Bosqueville

Bruceville-Eddy

Chilton

Crawford

Moody

Rosebud-Lott

Waco Meyer

District 18-2A (Basketball)

Axtell

Bremond

Dawson

Hubbard

Marlin

Mart

Riesel

Wortham

District 27-2A (Basketball)

Bartlett

Granger

Hearne

Holland

Milano

Thorndale

Thrall

District 29-2A (Basketball)

Goldthwaite

San Saba

Center Point

Harper

Johnson City

Junction

Mason

District 8-2A (Volleyball)

De Leon

Hamilton

Hico

Tolar

District 14-2A (Volleyball)

Axtell

Dawson

Hubbard

Mart

Wortham

District 15-2A (Volleyball)

Bosqueville

Bruceville-Eddy

Crawford

Moody

Valley Mills

Waco Meyer

District 16-2A (Volleyball)

Bremond

Chilton

Marlin

Riesel

Rosebud-Lott

District 26-2A (Volleyball)

Bartlett

Granger

Holland

Thorndale

Thrall

District 25-1A (Basketball)