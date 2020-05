A pylon displays a sign for the UIL state football championships in the end zone in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

WACO — The University Interscholastic league announced their guidelines for summer strength and conditioning and sport specific instruction, on Friday.

Students will be allowed to participate in no more than two consecutive hours of strength and conditioning training per day from Monday-Thursday.

Sport specific skill instruction is limited to two hours per week, per student, not per sport.

The full list of guidelines can be found below: