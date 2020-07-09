UIL Updates Summer Workout Policy

WACO — The UIL has decided to make some updates to their policy as athletes and schools go back to work on summer strength and conditioning on July 13th.

The biggest change is requiring face coverings when entering exiting or not actively working out. Students can remove their masks when they are exercising but must maintain social distance during that process.

Players may also use the locker room facilities, and they can participate in drills against each other.

We are just 26 days away from football two-a-days beginning on August 3rd.

To see the full list of rules and regulations, click here