WACO, TX (FOX 44) — On Wednesday afternoon, University High’s Nik Sanders signed his NIL to play baseball at Texas.

Sanders started his high school baseball career at University, before transferring to La Vega for his sophomore and junior seasons, before returning to the Trojans for his senior season.

Now, he will continue his baseball career at the school that he has been supporting since he was born.

“It’s like a dream come true,” Sanders said. “I want to get ready to win a national championship.”