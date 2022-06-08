ROUND ROCK, TX (FOX 44) – The Valley Mills Baseball team is State Championship game bound as the Eagles beat New Home 4-3 at Dell Diamond on Wednesday.

It was a back and forth game all day long, as the Eagles took an early 3-0 lead, before the Leopards responded with three unanswered runs.

Then in the sixth, New Home reliever Zach Blizel threw a wild pitch which allowed Kaleb Kuligowski to score and give Valley Millls the lead for good.

The Eagles will not play either Garrison or Shiner in the title game on Thursday, June 9th at noon.