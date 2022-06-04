WACO, TX — The Valley Mills Eagles swept the Bosqueville Bulldogs in the regional final, to clinch a berth to the state championship in Austin. The second game of their series was close, as it was tied at four when the game went into a weather delay, before the Eagles won 5-4.
Valley Mills Baseball Punches Ticket to State Championship
by: Mandy Knight
Posted:
Updated:
June 11 2022 09:14 pm
