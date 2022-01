WACO, TX — On Tuesday night, Waco ISD honored the late University High Soccer Coach Mike Chapman by inducting him into the athletic hall of fame.

During his time at UHS, he won 444 games with the Trojans, highlighted by the 2013 season where he led them to a perfect season and a state championship.

On top of Chapman’s family, tons of his former players came out to Waco ISD Stadium to honor their coach.