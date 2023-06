CLEBURNE, TX (FOX 44) — The West Trojans will have their chance to get to the state baseball tournament in Austin, as they beat No. 11 Maypearl 4-1 in game two of a regional final series.

The two teams will now play a decisive game three with a spot at state on the line on Saturday, June 3rd in Cleburne. First pitch is set for 7:00 pm.