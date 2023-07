WEST, TX (FOX 44) — Following a stellar senior season, West Trojans pitcher Kade Bing committed to stay close to home and play for the McLennan Baseball team on Monday.

Coming off of Tommy John Surgery, Bing was one of the key parts of a Trojan team that made a run to the Regional Final this past season.

On the year, Bing finished with a 14-1 record with 128 strikeouts in 98 innings pitched.