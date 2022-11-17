WEST, TX (FOX 44) — Trojans state-champion pole vaulter Laney Kucera signed her LIO to continue her athletic and academic career at the University of Houston Thursday morning.

Kucera qualified for the state championship in her sophomore year and junior year, taking home the 3A title in 2021. Her freshman season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Growing up, you never know what you’re going to do in life and once you get the offers, you’re shocked,” Kucera said. “I never realized that I could get here.”

As for what’s left of her high school career, Kucera wants to end on the highest of notes.

“I want to break the 3A state record,” Kucera said.

The West Track & Field season begins on Wednesday, February 22nd.