DALLAS, TX (FOX 44) — The Whitney Wildcats just keep on winning, as they beat Tatum 50-14 on Friday night to advance to the Regional Semifinals.
With the victory, Whitney will now play third-ranked Winnsboro next week.
by: Eric Kelly
Posted:
Updated:
