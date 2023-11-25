KAUFMAN, TX (FOX 44) — A stellar season for the Whitney Football team came to a close on Friday, as they lost to third-ranked Winnsboro 72-17.
With the defeat, the Wildcats end the season with an 11-2 record.
by: Eric Kelly
Posted:
Updated:
by: Eric Kelly
Posted:
Updated:
KAUFMAN, TX (FOX 44) — A stellar season for the Whitney Football team came to a close on Friday, as they lost to third-ranked Winnsboro 72-17.
With the defeat, the Wildcats end the season with an 11-2 record.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now