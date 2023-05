AXTELL, TX (FOX 44) — The Whitney Wildcats weren’t ready to go home just yet, forcing a game three against Little River Academy with a 5-2 win in game two.

Watch: The Cardiac Cats of @WildcatWhitney

held off Little River Academy in game two to force a decisive game three at Corsicana tomorrow with a 5-2 win! #txhsbaseball



(Also captured: @WatsonKannon absolutely blasting his own catcher with a chest bump) pic.twitter.com/7wAGQGmayn — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) May 13, 2023

Game three is being played at Corsicana High School on Saturday, May 13th at noon with the winner advancing to the Regional Quarterfinal round.