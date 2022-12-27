LOTT, TX (FOX 44) — The Wildcats survived a late Eagles as Rogers’ Zach Davis’ three-point attempt fell short at the buzzer and Whitney escaped with the 67-65 win.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
by: Parker Rehm
Posted:
Updated:
by: Parker Rehm
Posted:
Updated:
LOTT, TX (FOX 44) — The Wildcats survived a late Eagles as Rogers’ Zach Davis’ three-point attempt fell short at the buzzer and Whitney escaped with the 67-65 win.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now