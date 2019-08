WACO, Texas — The Baylor Lady Bears are now without one of the members of their “Fierce Five” recruiting class, as Honesty Scott-Grayson was dismissed from the team on Monday for a violation of team rules.

The former MacDonalds All-American appeared in 29 games for the national champion Lady Bears averaging just 6.7 minutes 1 rebound and 2.6 points per game.

Last year The Lady Bears dismissed Alexis Morris in September for a violation of team rules.