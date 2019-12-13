Hubbard, Lynch, Hurts lead AP Big 12 awards; Rhule top coach

Baylor safety Chris Miller (3), defensive tackle James Lynch (93) and linebacker Terrel Bernard (26) tackle Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during an NCAA college football game, in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Oklahoma State running back and national rushing leader Chuba Hubbard is The Associated Press Big 12 offensive player of the year and Baylor career sacks leader James Lynch is the conference’s top defensive player.

When the AP All-Big 12 team and individual awards were announced Friday, it was the first time in Oklahoma’s run of five consecutive conference titles that the league’s top offensive player wasn’t from the Sooners.

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, the graduate transfer from Alabama, was the unanimous pick as first-team quarterback and also got all 20 votes as the conference’s top newcomer. He was one of a league-high six first-team picks from the Sooners, who are in the College Football Playoff for the fourth time in five seasons.

Baylor’s Matt Rhule was chosen as the coach of the year. The Bears lost 11 games in his debut two years ago, but are 11-2 this season after anovertime loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game last Saturday. Baylor is going to its first Sugar Bowl since 1957, and will play Georgia on New Year’s Day.

Hubbard has 1,936 yards and 21 touchdowns rushing. The sophomore leads all FBS and FCS players with 161.3 yards per game, and has an active streak of 10 consecutive 100-yard games.

Lynch ranks eighth nationally with his 12 1/2 sacks, which are a single-season Baylor record. He also holds the school’s career record with 21. The junior was a first-team pick as defensive end after getting first-place votes on all 20 ballots — 15 for end and five for tackle. He has played both positions on Baylor’s three-man front.

Hurts is the Big 12 leader with 376.1 total yards per game and has accounted for 50 touchdowns (32 passing, 18 rushing). He is the league’s second-leading rusher at 96.5 yards per game.

Hubbard got 12 votes for top offensive player, while Hurts got seven and Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb. Lynch got 18 of the 20 votes for defensive player, with Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks and Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray splitting the remaining two.

Rhule got 18 votes for top coach, while Kansas State first-year coach Chris Klieman and Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley each got one.

___

The 2019 AP All-Big 12 team, as selected by a panel of 20 sports writers and sportscasters who regularly cover the league, with players listed alphabetically with name, school, height, weight, class and hometown. (“u-” denotes unanimous selections; (asterisk)-two LBs tied for final spot):

First Team

Offense

QB_u-Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma, 6-2, 218, Sr., Houston.

RB_u-Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma St., 6-1, 207, So., Sherwood Park, Alberta.

RB_Pooka Williams Jr., Kansas, 5-10, 170, So., New Orleans.

T_Julian Good-Jones, Iowa St., 6-5, 308, Sr., Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

T_Colton McKivitz, West Virginia, 6-7, 312, Sr., Jacobsburg, Ohio.

G_Marcus Keyes, Oklahoma St., 6-3, 309, Sr., Port Allen, Louisiana.

G_Sam Tecklenburg, Baylor, 6-4, 310, Sr., Plano, Texas.

C_Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma, 6-5, 316, So., Shawnee, Oklahoma.

TE_u-Charlie Kolar, Iowa St., 6-6, 252, So., Norman, Oklahoma.

WR_u-CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma, 6-2, 189, Jr., Richmond, Texas.

WR_Devin Duvernay, Texas, 5-11, 211, Sr., Sachse, Texas.

All-Purpose —Joshua Youngblood, Kansas St., 5-10, 180, Fr., Tampa, Florida.

K_Jonathan Song, TCU, 5-10, 175, Sr., Fort Worth, Texas.

Defense

DE_James Lynch, Baylor, 6-4, 295, Jr., Round Rock, Texas.

DE_Wyatt Hubert, Kansas St., 6-3, 258, So., Topeka, Kansas.

DT_Bravvion Roy, Baylor, 6-1, 333, Sr., Spring, Texas.

DT_Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma, 6-2, 302, Sr., Ottawa, Ontario.

LB_u-Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech, 6-1, 245, Sr., Houston.

LB_Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma, 6-2, 234, Jr., Missouri City, Texas.

LB_Garret Wallow, TCU, 6-2, 212, Jr., New Orleans.

CB_Jeff Gladney, TCU, 6-0, 183, Sr., New Boston, Texas.

CB_Parnell Motley, Oklahoma, 6-0, 180, Sr., Washington, D.C.

S_Kolby Harvell-Peel-Oklahoma St., 6-0, 210, So., College Station, Texas.

S— Trevon Moehrig, TCU, 6-2, 208, So., Spring Branch, Texas.

P_Austin McNamara, Texas Tech, 6-4, 175, Fr., Gilbert, Arizona.

Second Team

Offense

QB_Brock Purdy, Iowa St., 6-1, 210, So., Gilbert, Arizona.

RB_Kennedy Brooks, Oklahoma, 5-11, 216, So., Mansfield, Texas.

RB_Breece Hall, Iowa St., 6-1, 205, Fr., Wichita, Kansas.

T_Hakeem Adeniji, Kansas, 6-5, 300, Sr., Garland, Texas.

T_Samuel Cosmi, Texas, 6-7, 300, So., Humble, Texas.

G_Josh Rivas, Kansas St., 6-6, 323, So., Hutchinson, Kansas.

G_Parker Braun, Texas, 6-3, 300, Sr., Hallsville, Texas.

C_Zach Shackelford, Texas, 6-4, 305, Sr., Belton, Texas.

TE_Pro Wells, TCU, 6-4, 257, So., St. Petersburg, Florida.

WR_Denzel Mims, Baylor, 6-3, 315, Sr., Daingerfield, Texas.

WR_Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma St., 6-0, 185, Jr., Fort Worth, Texas.

All-Purpose_Jalen Reagor, TCU, 5-11, 195, Jr., Waxahachie, Texas.

K_Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma, 6-2, 196, Fr., Chardon, Ohio.

Defense

DE_Malcom Roach, Texas, 6-3, 290, Sr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

DE_Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma, 6-3, 251, So., St. Louis, Missouri.

DT_Ross Blacklock, TCU, 6-4, 305, Jr., Missouri City, Texas.

DT_Darius Stills, West Virginia, 6-1, 292, Jr., Fairmont, West Virginia.

LB_Terrel Bernard, Baylor, 6-1, 222, So., La Porte, Texas.

(asterisk)LB_Marcel Spears Jr., Iowa St., 6-1, 218, Sr., Olathe, Kansas.

(asterisk)LB_Clay Johnston, Baylor, 6-1, 232, Sr., Abilene, Texas.

CB_A.J. Green, Oklahoma St., 6-1, 190, Sr., DeSoto, Texas.

CB_Keith Washington II, West Virginia, 6-1, 180, Sr., Prattville, Alabama.

S_Grayland Arnold, Baylor, 5-10, 190, Jr., Kountze, Texas.

S_Douglas Coleman III, Texas Tech, 6-1, 200, Sr., Zachary, Louisiana.

P_Devin Anctil, Kansas St., 6-1, 234, Sr., Lenexa, Kansas.

___

Coach of the year — Matt Rhule, Baylor.

Offensive player of the year — Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma St.

Defensive player of the year — James Lynch, DE, Baylor.

Newcomer of the year — u-Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma.

___

AP All-Big 12 Voting Panel:

Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman; Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman; Tom Bragg, Charleston Gazette-Mail; Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News; Paul Catalina, ESPN Central Texas; Drew Davison, Fort Worth Star-Telegram; Matt Galloway, Topeka Capital-Journal; Bill Haisten, Tulsa World; Suzanne Halliburton, Austin American-Statesman; Blair Kerkhoff, Kansas City Star; Sean Manning, The Dominion Post; Tyler Palmateer, Norman Transcript; Randy Peterson, Des Moines Register; Soren Petro, Sports Radio 810, Kansas City; Kellis Robinett, Wichita Eagle; Carlos Silva, Jr., Lubbock Avalanche-Journal; Ben Visser, Cedar Rapids Gazette; John Werner, Waco Tribune-Herald; Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal; Scott Wright, The Oklahoman.

______

