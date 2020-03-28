Impact of COVID-19 on China Spring Football Players in Spring Sports

WACO, TX – COVID-19 has forced high school athletes, to step up to the plate, embracing the unthinkable challenge, of sports being on hold. It’s a trying time for senior football players, such as K.J. Peoples, who runs spring track to stay in shape, since he’ll be playing football at Hardin-Simmons this fall.

“K.J. is a phenomenal athlete,” Brian Bell said. “And right now, he wanted to run track, not because he wanted to go to state in track, because he wanted to compete and grind, and stay in shape for football.”

There are multiple juniors who are in spring sports, and they have a positive attitude about the impact of COVID-19, as the Cougars are using their team motto, to help persevere through this time.

“We have kind of a rally cry at China Spring,” Brian Bell said. “My Dad started this back when he was coaching, and it’s ‘nasty weather nasty cougars’ and it’s kind of a thing where no matter what the situation is, we’re gonna get nasty and we’re gonna play ball, but that doesn’t just apply in weather circumstances, I think that applies to every phase in life.”