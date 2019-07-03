Injured AL All-Stars replaced by Lowe, Bogaerts and Berríos

Tampa Bay Rays’ Brandon Lowe falls to the dirt after hitting a foul tip off his right leg on a pitch from Baltimore Orioles starter Asher Wojciechowski during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Los Angeles Angels second baseman Tommy La Stella will miss the All-Star game because of a broken bone after he fouled a 97 mph fastball off his lower right leg.

La Stella had a CT scan Wednesday that revealed a broken right tibia. The Angels said La Stella likely will be out 8-10 weeks.

Texas Rangers outfielder Hunter Pence, who had been selected by fans to be the AL starting designated hitter, and Minnesota right-hander Jake Odorizzi will also miss the All-Star Game in Cleveland next Tuesday because of injuries.

La Stella fouled off a pitch by hard-throwing reliever Jose Leclerc in Tuesday’s night’s game at Texas. La Stella immediately dropped to the ground and was putting no weight on his right leg when being helped off the field.

A first-time All-Star selected as a reserve, La Stella was to be replaced by Tampa Bay’s Brandon Lowe on the AL squad. But Lowe’s status also is questionable because of a right leg injury. Lowe also fouled a ball off a leg and left a game Tuesday night.

José Berríos will fill in for fellow Minnesota right-hander Odorizzi, who left Tuesday’s game in Oakland with a blister on his right middle finger and was headed for the injured list.

Pence was replaced by Boston’s Xander Bogaerts. Pence has been out since June 16 with a right groin strain and was pulled off his rehab assignment Tuesday after re-aggravating the injury during a minor league game.

___

