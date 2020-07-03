It’s Like Christmas Eve for MLB Players

WACO, TX – Tomorrow, the Rangers will report to Globe Life Field, as teams across the league are allowed to starting practice with their 60 man player pools. Chris Woodward is having a zoom meeting tonight with his players, to emphasize the importance of following COVID-19 protocols. As soon as the whole team arrives tomorrow, he’ll harp on another top priority, which is sense of urgency for the 2020 season.

“That’ll be the first thing I talk about the 60 game schedule,” Chris Woodward. “It’s like going into August, tied for the best record in baseball, tied for a playoff spot, obviously there’s a lot of strategy that’s involved with that, and our players understand that, and that’s something as we go through camp, that I’m gonna consistently hit on, but the biggest point in the beginning of this is making sure that when they step through these, they understand what’s expected of them.”