J.J. Watt’s Childhood Dream Comes to Fruition

HOUSTON, TX – J.J. Watt and DeAndre Hopkins were both a full go at the Texans camp in Houston, despite being on the PUP list this past weekend. At Watt’s press conference, he talked about not knowing he was on the PUP list, until he saw a tweet about it.

Looking ahead to August, the Texans are heading to Green Bay, to have a joint practice with the Packers, which has a very significant meaning to Watt.

“As a kid, I went to Green Bay Packers training camp,” J.J. Watt said. “I watched the kids ride the bikes, and I stood outside in the parking lot and asked for autographs.”

Watt talked about how much he admired the Packers, and thought they had the coolest job in the world, and now, he’ll get to fully live out his dream.

“Literally, I mean, not figuratively, but literally, live a dream I had as a kid,” J.J. Watt said. “I don’t have a ton of emotional moments in my career, that’s gonna be an emotional one, that’s gonna be really cool.”