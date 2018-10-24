Jackson Named to Naismith/WBCA’s Drysdale Award Watch List

Baylor Press Release:
WACO, Texas – The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association named Baylor graduate transfer guard Chloe Jackson as one of 20 players on the watch list for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, announced Tuesday.
Jackson, a transfer from LSU, was a Second Team All-SEC selection last season after leading the Tigers in scoring at 18.1 points per contest. The Drysdale Award recognizes the top shooting guard in women’s college basketball, and the list will be narrowed to 10 members in mid-February before the five finalists will be presented to Ann Meyers Drysdale and the selection committee.
Drysdale was the first player, male or female, to earn all-America status in all four seasons as a collegian with UCLA. The winner of the 2019 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award will be revealed on an ESPN platform during the 2019 Women’s Final Four in Tampa, Fla. Last season Victoria Vivians of Mississippi State was named the inaugural winner of the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award.
Jackson played one season at NC State in 2014-15 before her season was cut short due to injury, she transferred to LSU and played from 2016-18 for the Tigers where she compiled 944 points over two seasons.
2019 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Candidates
Chloe Jackson
Baylor
Darby Maggard
Belmont
Katie Lou Samuelson
Connecticut
Candice White
Fresno St.
Dionna White
Georgetown
Shakyla Hill
Grambling St.
Mikayla Ferenz
Idaho
Maci Morris
Kentucky
Asia Durr
Louisville
Allazia Blockton
Marquette
Destiny Pitts
Minnesota
Arike Ogunbowale
Notre Dame
Teniya Page
Penn St.
Jovana Nogic
Providence
Kitija Laksa
South Florida
Jessica Kovatch
St. Francis
Kiana Williams
Stanford
Kennedy Burke
UCLA
Aliyah Mazyck
USC
Amber Melgoza
Washington
*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2018-19 season*