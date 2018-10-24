Jackson Named to Naismith/WBCA’s Drysdale Award Watch List

Baylor Press Release:

WACO, Texas – The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association named Baylor graduate transfer guard Chloe Jackson as one of 20 players on the watch list for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, announced Tuesday.

Jackson, a transfer from LSU, was a Second Team All-SEC selection last season after leading the Tigers in scoring at 18.1 points per contest. The Drysdale Award recognizes the top shooting guard in women’s college basketball, and the list will be narrowed to 10 members in mid-February before the five finalists will be presented to Ann Meyers Drysdale and the selection committee.

Drysdale was the first player, male or female, to earn all-America status in all four seasons as a collegian with UCLA. The winner of the 2019 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award will be revealed on an ESPN platform during the 2019 Women’s Final Four in Tampa, Fla. Last season Victoria Vivians of Mississippi State was named the inaugural winner of the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award.

Jackson played one season at NC State in 2014-15 before her season was cut short due to injury, she transferred to LSU and played from 2016-18 for the Tigers where she compiled 944 points over two seasons.

2019 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Candidates

Chloe Jackson Baylor Darby Maggard Belmont Katie Lou Samuelson Connecticut Candice White Fresno St. Dionna White Georgetown Shakyla Hill Grambling St. Mikayla Ferenz Idaho Maci Morris Kentucky Asia Durr Louisville Allazia Blockton Marquette Destiny Pitts Minnesota Arike Ogunbowale Notre Dame Teniya Page Penn St. Jovana Nogic Providence Kitija Laksa South Florida Jessica Kovatch St. Francis Kiana Williams Stanford Kennedy Burke UCLA Aliyah Mazyck USC Amber Melgoza Washington

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2018-19 season*