Jackson Named to Naismith/WBCA’s Drysdale Award Watch List

WACO, Texas – The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association named Baylor graduate transfer guard Chloe Jackson as one of 20 players on the watch list for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, announced Tuesday.

Jackson, a transfer from LSU, was a Second Team All-SEC selection last season after leading the Tigers in scoring at 18.1 points per contest. The Drysdale Award recognizes the top shooting guard in women’s college basketball, and the list will be narrowed to 10 members in mid-February before the five finalists will be presented to Ann Meyers Drysdale and the selection committee.

Drysdale was the first player, male or female, to earn all-America status in all four seasons as a collegian with UCLA. The winner of the 2019 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award will be revealed on an ESPN platform during the 2019 Women’s Final Four in Tampa, Fla. Last season Victoria Vivians of Mississippi State was named the inaugural winner of the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award.

Jackson played one season at NC State in 2014-15 before her season was cut short due to injury, she transferred to LSU and played from 2016-18 for the Tigers where she compiled 944 points over two seasons.

2019 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Candidates

Chloe Jackson

Baylor

Darby Maggard

Belmont

Katie Lou Samuelson

Connecticut

Candice White

Fresno St.

Dionna White

Georgetown

Shakyla Hill

Grambling St.

Mikayla Ferenz

Idaho

Maci Morris

Kentucky

Asia Durr

Louisville

Allazia Blockton

Marquette

Destiny Pitts

Minnesota

Arike Ogunbowale

Notre Dame

Teniya Page

Penn St.

Jovana Nogic

Providence

Kitija Laksa

South Florida

Jessica Kovatch

St. Francis

Kiana Williams

Stanford

Kennedy Burke

UCLA

Aliyah Mazyck

USC

Amber Melgoza

Washington

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2018-19 season*

