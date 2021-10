WACO, TX — On Monday, Baylor senior defensive back Jalen Pitre was named the Reese’s Senior Defensive Player of the week after his standout performance against BYU.

He was all over the field on Saturday, as he recorded ten total tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery.

The ten tackles were the most for Pitre since he had 11 at West Virginia on October 3, 2020.