JaMycal Hasty’s Work Ethic Translates to the Next Level

WACO, TX – The NFL Draft is right around the corner, and Baylor senior running back, JaMycal Hasty, is thrilled to get a shot at the next level. His talent speaks for itself on the field, and it’s a direct product of his work ethic, that he developed at a young age.

“Growing up in Longview, Texas everything you get is going to be earned,” JaMycal Hasty said. “I mean, nothing is going to be given to you, so I think having that type of mentality, and growing up seeing that in my atmosphere, I think that’s what contributes to it today.”

One of Hasty’s favorite moments at Baylor didn’t come during a game, but rather a workout, where he saw the team come together as one, to put their best product on the field.

“At the team workouts, just seeing how driven, motivated and how hard everybody was working,” JaMycal Hasty said. “Just seeing how much time was put into their game and their craft, they’re getting better themselves, but it’s also making us better as a team.”