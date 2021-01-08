Jared Butler Impacts Team More Than a Stat Line

WACO, TX — The No. 2 Bears are one of two undefeated Power 5 teams left in the country, and they’ve continued to light up the national spotlight, leading the nation the 3-point field goal percentage. Baylor is coming off a 76-61 win over Oklahoma, where Jared Butler had a season low of 8 points, marking the only time this season he did not score in double digits. However, basketball is a team sport, and he contributed on defense with 3 steals, along with 3 assists and 4 rebounds.

“One thing you’re gonna find is shooting is gonna come and go, I don’t care who you are,” Scott Drew said. “If you’re KD, Steph Curry you’re gonna have off shooting nights, the good news is Jared continues to improve as a playmaker and continues to get better defensively, and when someone is having an off night or someone misses shots, as long as they’re contributing in other ways to help us win, that’s the key.”