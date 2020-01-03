Jason Garrett no longer with Dallas Cowboys

According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, the Dallas Cowboys are expected to move forward without Jason Garrett, according to a team source.

ESPN posted an article shortly after, “Cowboys to move on without Jason Garrett”, the source says.

2019 marked Garrett’s ninth year as the Dallas Cowboys head coach after getting hired in January of 2011, following the 2010 season, where he took over as the interim head coach.

Garrett is actually the first former Cowboys player to become the team’s head coach. Even before he was a player, Garrett had ties to the Cowboys – as his father Jim was a member of the scout team for 21 years.