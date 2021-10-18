Jimbo Fisher addresses possible interest in the LSU job

Sports

by: Eric Kelly

Posted: / Updated:

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Following the news that Ed Orgeron and LSU would be parting ways at the end of the season, one name that came up as a possible replacement was current Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher.

For Fisher, it would represent a return to Baton Rouge, after he was the Tigers’ offensive coordinator from 2000-06.

On Monday, Fisher verbally put rumors of his interest in the LSU opening to rest, saying “I must say this right now, and it and I don’t want it in October, right? I love being here. This is my job. I want to I’m being here. I got a great contract. I have an unbelievable chancelor, have an unbelievable president.”

Fisher went on to say ‘We’re building something. We’re recruiting great players. I really believe we’re all in the process of building something great. My family has roots here. I got ranch’s here on here. I love everything about this place because there’s nothing going on. There is nothing happening there. And I don’t be disrespectful to anybody else. I coached there. It was a great place. We won national championships. It is one of the best, you know, best places. And it’s a wonderful place.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected