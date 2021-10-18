Jimbo Fisher addresses possible interest in the LSU job

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Following the news that Ed Orgeron and LSU would be parting ways at the end of the season, one name that came up as a possible replacement was current Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher.

For Fisher, it would represent a return to Baton Rouge, after he was the Tigers’ offensive coordinator from 2000-06.

On Monday, Fisher verbally put rumors of his interest in the LSU opening to rest, saying “I must say this right now, and it and I don’t want it in October, right? I love being here. This is my job. I want to I’m being here. I got a great contract. I have an unbelievable chancelor, have an unbelievable president.”

Fisher went on to say ‘We’re building something. We’re recruiting great players. I really believe we’re all in the process of building something great. My family has roots here. I got ranch’s here on here. I love everything about this place because there’s nothing going on. There is nothing happening there. And I don’t be disrespectful to anybody else. I coached there. It was a great place. We won national championships. It is one of the best, you know, best places. And it’s a wonderful place.”