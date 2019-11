WACO, TX – The Aggies face LSU this weekend, with Texas A&M winning their last meeting in a 7-overtime thriller at Kyle Field. This time, they’ll be playing at LSU, and the Aggies are well aware of Joe Burrow’s improvement from last season.

“He’s obviously the leader of that team,” Jimbo Fisher said. “And you can see it, I think the guy is playing outstanding football, he’s playing as good as any quarterback I’ve seen in a long, long time.”