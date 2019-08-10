Jimbo Fisher’s Practice Standard Develops in Aggieland

COLLEGE STATION, TX – Since Jimbo Fisher is entering his second year at Texas A&M, his players have an understanding of what he expects out of them in practice.

When Fisher was at Florida State, he had players come up to him at practice, if the team was practicing poorly, they’d ask to start over, to get it right. His team at Florida State had leaders, who developed naturally, and the same thing is happening at Texas A&M.

“It’s starting to merge that way,” Jimbo Fisher said. “I mean they’re getting some really dominant leaders out there. From a leadership standpoint, guys are now understanding the standard, in which we set, and want to practice at.”