Joe Wickline returns as Baylor offensive line coach

Baylor Press Release

By: Taylor Bryan

WACO, Texas – Long-time college offensive line coach Joe Wickline is back for his second stint on the Baylor coaching staff, head football coach Dave Aranda announced Sunday.

“Coach Wickline is a fundamental teacher,” Aranda said. “In my talks with him our conversations have constantly gone back to technique, teaching method and drill work. I’m so excited about what he can do for our offensive line and having that group take the next step to be one of the top units in the Big 12.”

Wickline, who coached the offensive line at Baylor from 1997-98, most recently worked with the offensive line at West Virginia from 2017-18. He served as offensive coordinator and tight ends/fullbacks coach in 2016 with the Mountaineers.

“I am amazed, blessed and totally fired up about getting the opportunity back here at Baylor,” Wickline said. “The first time I visited with Coach Aranda about his goals and his vision, we connected. He has a great situation here at Baylor with the facilities, the people and the things they stand for. I was unbelievably enthusiastic. You combine all that with the great staff he is putting in here, the success the program has had, how hard the team plays, and again the people, I’m just enthusiastic and excited.”

Wickline has spent 37 years on a collegiate sideline including stops at Ole Miss (1988-94), Baylor (1997-98), Florida (2002-04), Oklahoma State (2005-13) and Texas (2014-15) in addition to his time at WVU. He has also worked with Baylor offensive coordinator Larry Fedora at Florida, Middle Tennessee, Baylor on two occasions and Oklahoma State.

Under his tutelage offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste was named an All-American in 2018 as the Mountaineers finished the season No. 15 in the country behind one of the top offenses in the nation. WVU averaged 40.3 ppg (10th, NCAA) and finished eighth nationally in total offense averaging 512.3 ppg.

Cajuste was named Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year and earned first team All-Big 12 honors. He was previously an all-conference selection in 2017. Cajuste was selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

The 2017 WVU offense ranked No. 8 nationally in fewest tackles for loss allowed, No. 13 in passing offense, No. 16 in passing efficiency, No. 20 in total offense and No. 25 in first-down offense, fewest sacks allowed and passing yards per completion.

The 2016 offensive ranked No. 17 in total offense, NO. 20 in first-down offense, No. 25 in rushing offense, No. 31 in passing efficiency, No. 37 in passing yards per completion, No. 38 in turnover margin and No. 42 in passing offense.

The 2015 Texas offensive line paved the way for the rushing attack to finish No. 18 nationally, after molding a unit in 2014 that had five first time starters.

In the final five years that Wickline served on Mike Gundy’s staff, the Cowboys posted four top two finishes in the Big 12, won the 2011 conference championship and in 2010 tied for first in the south division. Oklahoma State produced a 49-17 record and was ranked in the Top 25 final rankings in three of his last four years, including reaching as high as No. 3 in 2011.

Wickline was on the offensive coaching staffs that led the Cowboys to six Top 20 finishes in total offense, seven in scoring offense, eight in fewest sacks allowed, five in rushing offense and three times in passing offense. The Cowboys also finished in the Top 10 in total offense five times, scoring five times, fewest sacks allowed five times and rushing and passing offense three times.

Wickline coached the 2009 and 2011 recipients of the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year Award, with tackle Russell Okung earning the honor in 2009 and center Grant Garner being recognized in 2011.

Prior to Oklahoma State, Wickline served three seasons (2002-04) as offensive line coach at Florida under Ron Zook, the last two of which he also was the running game coordinator.

At UF, Wickline coached five All-Americans, including first-teamers Lomas Brown (1984), Shannon Snell (2003) and Jeff Zimmerman (1985-86). Wickline also coached Max Starks, a former UF tackle, who was part of two Super Bowl appearances and one title with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wickline went to Florida from Middle Tennessee State, where he coached the offensive line from 1999-2001, with the last of those seasons also as running game coordinator. In 2001, the Blue Raiders finished in the Top 10 nationally in total offense (No. 5), rushing (No. 7) and scoring offense (No. 9). In 2000, MTSU was ranked in the Top 25 in total offense, scoring offense and rushing offense.

Before his time at Middle Tennessee State, Wickline spent two seasons in the Big 12 as the offensive line coach at Baylor from 1997-98, where he tutored NFL draft picks Derrick Fletcher (New England Patriots) and Kelvin Garmon (Dallas Cowboys). He also had coaching stints at SW Mississippi Community College (1996), Pearl River Community College (1995) and Ole Miss (1988-94), where he coached All-American Everett Lindsay.

Wickline’s first full-time coaching position was at Delta State in Mississippi from 1984-87, after being a graduate assistant at Tennessee (1984) and his alma mater, Florida (1982-83). As a player, he was a three-year letterman with the Gators and was selected to play in the Blue-Gray Game following his senior season.

A native of St. Petersburg, Florida, Wickline earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida in health, physical education and recreation in 1983. He is married to the former Nicki Sturdivant and has three children – Lacey, Kelby and Lauren. Kelby played for his father at West Virginia.