Joey McGuire’s unique path to college head coach provides ability for immediate impact

WACO, TX — Most college football head coaches take similar routes to a top job. Start as an assistant, become a coordinator and then either have success as a head coach at a smaller program or get a big job right away.

Joey McGuire has never been a coordinator at the college level, but his past experience as a successful high school football head coach could pay dividends on the recruiting trail.

“He kind of understands those little things of what it takes and the recruiting aspect and what it means to the state of Texas and he’s going to get a lot of good players to go to to go to Lubbock,” said China Spring Head Football Coach Brian Bell.

“It was humongous the fact that, you know, he’s a former high school head football coach in the state of Texas,” Shoemaker Head Football Coach Toby Foreman said. “We’re all pulling for him. He’s welcome in any any coaches office weight room facility in the state of Texas means a little bit more to have those ties that he has. That’ll be a big plus, you know, because he’s going to, I guarantee you a very, very good recruiting class year one.”

McGuire has proved these coaches right already, as he picked up commitments from three prospects out of Cedar Hill High School, where he won three state titles, within 12 hours of him being named the head coach at Texas Tech.