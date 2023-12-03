WEATHERFORD, Texas (FOX 44) – Tonight Jonesboro faced Gordon at Kangaroo Stadium.

In the 1st quarter, Gordon has the ball and quarterback Noah Kostiha launches a rocket downfield and Brayden Walters pulls it down for the long touchdown.

Later Kostiha, impresses with a shuttle pass to Riley Reed who squeezes through a couple defenders and falls into the endzone for the Gordon score.

Jonesboro with the ball, but Gordon’s Brayden Walters goes up for a pick six and Gordon mercy rules Jonesboro at halftime 54 to 8. Tough loss for Jonesboro ending their deep playoff run tonight with the final score of 54 to 8, but a great season for the team!