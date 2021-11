BELTON, TX — On Tuesday, D3Hoops.com named Mary Hardin-Baylor standout guard Josiah Johnson as a Preseason All-American.

The junior is coming off a season where he earned First Team All-America honors from the publication as well, after he averaged 29.7 points per game.

Johnson and the Crusaders will open up their 2021 season on November 9 when they host Southwestern University at 7:00 pm.