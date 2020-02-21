Juicy Landrum Clutch Down the Stretch for No. 2 Lady Bears

WACO, TX – On Tuesday night, Kim Mulkey captured her 600th win, the fastest by any coach in NCAA DI basketball history, after the Lady Bears grinded out a win against Texas Tech. In their previous game, the Lady Raiders shot 12 three pointers, so the Lady Bears knew they were dangerous from downtown. It was a very close game until the fourth quarter, when the Lady Bears pulled ahead, after Juicy Landrum scored 8 of 10 points on their rally.

“We were just trying to execute,” Juicy Landrum said. “She drew up in the huddle, a play for me to hit a shot, and she said ‘this is like your shot’ so I just tried my best to execute that play.”

“We executed a few things on the offensive end for Juicy, who hit some shots,” Kim Mulkey said. “Cooper hit some shots, she made the right delivery on some passes.”