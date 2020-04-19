Juicy Landrum Shines From Waco to the WNBA

WACO, TX – Growing up, athletes dream of playing for their hometown college, winning championships and being drafted, and that’s exactly what Juicy Landrum did. The hometown superstar won a state championship at La Vega, a national championship at Baylor, and was drafted by the Connecticut Sun.

“I would say thank you to the fans and all the people that support me,” Juicy Landrum said. “Because they played a big part in my decision here, and I wanted to be able to play in front of my family, friends, but it’s better than I ever thought it would be, just being in my hometown.”