Kawhi Leonard has surgery; Clippers confirm partial ACL tear

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard sits on the bench during the first half in Game 6 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals against the Phoenix Suns Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard had surgery Tuesday to repair a partial tear of his right ACL, an injury the Los Angeles Clippers did not specify as he sat out the team’s first-ever Western Conference finals appearance.

The Clippers said there is no timetable for his return.

Leonard averaged 30.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 11 playoff games. He first got hurt in Game 4 of the team’s second-round series against the Utah Jazz. He was held out of the last eight postseason games, including the Clippers’ 4-2 loss to the Phoenix Suns in the West finals.

The Clippers only said Leonard had a knee sprain. They never offered further details and he was ruled out on a game-by-game basis the rest of the playoffs.

Leonard has a player option for the 2021-22 season. He averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 52 regular-season games.

