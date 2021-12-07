Kelvin Beachum named Walter Payton Man of the Year finalist

PHOENIX, AZ — On Tuesday, former Mexia Black Cat and current Arizona Cardinal offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum was named the team’s finalist for the Walter Payton Man of the Year.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award goes annually to one NFL player to honor his volunteer and charity work.

Meachum has done plenty of service in Mexia, including hosting football camps and holding food distributions which have helped to feed thousands in his hometown.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year will be awarded during the NFL Honors show on February 10 at 8:00 pm.