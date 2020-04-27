Kendrick Rogers Thrilled to Stay Close to Home With America’s Team

COLLEGE STATION, TX – The Cowboys wide receiver room improved this weekend, as they drafted CeeDee Lamb as the 17th overall pick, and they got even better late last night, signing Texas A&M’s Kendrick Rogers to a free agent deal. The 6’4 junior impressed scouts at the NFL combine, clocking a 4.52 forty time. Rogers is a Texas native, and is thrilled to play for America’s team.

“Everyone dreams of putting that helmet on with the star on the side,” Kendrick Rogers said. “It just means something more once you’re in Dallas and playing for the Cowboys, it’s just something surreal, it’s gonna be a dream come true honestly.”