Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, second from right, congratulates his players after a stop against Texas during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Baylor Football will be back in action on October 30th, following a bye week, and on Monday the Big 12 announced that the game against Texas will kickoff at 11:00 am on ABC.

The 20th ranked Bears will come into this game against the Longhorns on a two-game winning streak following a 38-24 win over No. 19 BYU.

This will be just the second 11:00 am kickoff for Baylor this season.