Kim Mulkey Credits Players & Coaching Staff For Capturing 600 Wins

WACO, TX – After the Lady Bears beat Texas Tech, Kim Mulkey captured her 600th win in 700 games, which is the fastest by any coach in NCAA DI basketball history. Today, Mulkey was named to the Naismith coach of the year watch list, and she’s no stranger to the remarkable reward, after winning it in 2012 and 2019. Mulkey credits her players and coaching staff, for reaching the career milestone of 600 wins.

“Coaches are only as good as their players, that’s the Gods truth,” Kim Mulkey said. “I can drop every play in America, be the smartest coach in the world, but if you don’t have players and they don’t go out there and perform, you don’t win basketball games.”