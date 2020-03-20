La Vega’s Approach to Working Out Remotely

WACO, TX – Currently, the UIL is not allowing high school teams to workout or practice at school, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since students are still on spring break, this presents a lot of challenges for coaches, however, Don Hyde is confident the Pirates will persevere through this difficult time.

“The great programs, when they’re faced with adversity, they find a way to fight through it,” Don Hyde said. “So I tell our kids, this is just another situation that we talk about all the time, real players don’t let circumstances define them.”

If players do not have access to weights at home, they can still workout using plyometric or isometric exercises. Since the onus is on the players to workout on their own, it will be key for the captains to set the tone.

“We’ve spoken to our captains and kids we know are gonna go out and do things,” Don Hyde said. “And we’ve encouraged them to post what they’re doing on social media, maybe it will bleed over into a guy that’s not doing stuff.”