La Vega’s Don Hyde Grateful For Football

WACO, TX – 1A to 4A high schools officially start football practice tomorrow. In McLennan County, it means a lot to coaches, to actually be allowed to practice, just like the rest of the surrounding counties, after the whirlwind the last few weeks. La Vega head coach, Don Hyde, is thrilled to have the opportunity to be back with the people he loves.

“For 20 plus years, I guess you get to the point where you take stuff for granted,” Don Hyde said. “That you’re gonna be able to step on the field and coach kids that you love in a game you love, and to have that snatched from your grasp, one day it’s on, one day it’s off, then back on, I mean it was a roller coaster of emotions. When everything panned out, I sent my wife a text and said ‘thank you for putting up with me for the last week and a half cuz I know it hasn’t been easy,’ so just to have the opportunity to have that back is an enormous blessing.”