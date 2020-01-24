Lady Bears 66-57 Win Over TCU Too Close For Comfort

WACO, TX – The Lady Bears are hosting Texas Tech tomorrow afternoon, with Baylor coming off a win against TCU, where NaLyssa Smith did not play, due to an ankle injury. Queen Egbo started in her place, and scored 14 points and grabbed 7 rebounds.

TCU kept it a close game, and entered the fourth quarter with a one point lead 45-44, however, Baylor outscored the Horned Frogs the remainder of the game 22-12, to win 66-57. The close game was an eye opener for the Lady Bears, on what exactly they need to work on.

“Defense, and just knowing where your man is at all time,” Queen Egbo said. “But also be willing to help, staying out of foul trouble and just play within myself and not try to force anything.”

“We’ve got to correct a lot of things that were poor in that TCU game,” Kim Mulkey said. “And I always believe in giving opponents credit, I think that they were just really, really, more passionate and intense than we were.”