Lady Bears Aim to Return January 16th vs. Iowa State

Big 12 Press Release:
Adjustments have been made to the Big 12 women’s basketball schedule.
In accordance with the Conference’s women’s basketball game interruption guidelines, the Baylor at Kansas game scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 13, has been postponed due to BU not meeting the Big 12’s roster thresholds.
The Big 12 will work with the two programs to reschedule the game for later in the season.
The TCU at Texas game on Thursday, January 14 will move back to its original date of Wednesday, January 20. The Longhorns will host Kansas on Thursday, January 14 in Austin.